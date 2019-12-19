Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Maywood Man Freed With Conditions In Sex Choking Death Of Bloomingdale Woman, 19
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Pedestrians Struck, One Critical, Outside Teaneck Synagogue

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Teaneck police believe both were coming from Congregation Bnai Yeshurun when they were struck as they crossed West Englewood Avenue heading west near Jefferson Street.
Teaneck police believe both were coming from Congregation Bnai Yeshurun when they were struck as they crossed West Englewood Avenue heading west near Jefferson Street. Photo Credit: Ari Wartelsky

Two men were struck crossing the street in front of a Teaneck synagogue Thursday night -- one of whom was critically injured, responders said.

The more seriously injured of the two suffered a skull fracture and was bleeding severely, they said, adding that the other sustained a serious head injury, as well.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with advanced life support by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, police Sgt. Daniel Antinori said.

Police believe both were coming from Congregation Bnai Yeshurun when they were struck as they crossed West Englewood Avenue heading west near Jefferson Street around 6:20 p.m., Antinori said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, the sergeant said.

West Englewood Avenue was closed from Hudson Road to River Road for the investigation. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was assisting, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.