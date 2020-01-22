Contact Us
Two Nabbed In Paterson After Vehicle Slams Into Pole, Catches Fire, In Police Pursuit

Haledon police
Haledon police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Haledon PD

A vehicle slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Paterson, ending a predawn chase Wednesday from Haledon.

Haledon police were pursuing the vehicle when it struck the pole at Getty Avenue and Straight Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. and caught fire, responders said.

Two suspects were taken to nearby St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in custody, they said.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

