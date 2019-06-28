Two Motorcyclists Downed In Route 80 Pileup

One motorcyclist sat in the middle of westbound Route 80 while the other lay nearby holding his head after their rides were toppled in a multi-vehicle crash early Friday evening at the borders of Lodi, Rochelle Park and Hackensack.

Already-thick traffic quickly jammed up after the pileup around 5:15 p.m. in the right local lane of what's known as Christopher Columbus Highway just before the exit for Rochelle Park and Riverview Avenue.

There was no immediate word on the victims' conditions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.