Breaking News: Suicide Victim's Body Recovered From Palisades At State Line Lookout
Two Motorcyclists Downed In Route 80 Pileup

Jerry DeMarco
The multi-vehicle crash jammed the westbound Route 80 local lanes. Photo Credit: Robin Jacobsen-Kelly for DAILY VOICE

One motorcyclist sat in the middle of westbound Route 80 while the other lay nearby holding his head after their rides were toppled in a multi-vehicle crash early Friday evening at the borders of Lodi, Rochelle Park and Hackensack.

Already-thick traffic quickly jammed up after the pileup around 5:15 p.m. in the right local lane of what's known as Christopher Columbus Highway just before the exit for Rochelle Park and Riverview Avenue.

There was no immediate word on the victims' conditions.

