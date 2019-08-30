Two More Patients Accuse Summit Doctor Of Sexual Assault

A pediatric gastroenterologist previously accused of sexually abusing a patient at his Summit practice faces two additional accusers -- and authorities suspect there may be even more who have not yet come forward.

Michael Tyshkov of Livingston, has been charged with sexually assaulting two patients in different incidents in 2017. The alleged victims, 16 and 19, were assaulted in the course of routine exams, authorities said.

Authorities announced in April that Tyshkov was charged with sexually assaulting another patient, now 20, during exams taking place between 2016 and March. He now faces a total two counts of sexual assault, a single count of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of criminal sexual contact.

Tyshkov, who surrendered his New Jersey and New York medical licenses, is under house arrest and is being monitored electronically.

A spokesman for the Union County Prosecutor's Office said "it is strongly believed" Tyshkov may have assaulted other patients, many of whom are Russian-language speakers.

Anyone with information about Tyshkov is being urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Jennifer Smith at 908-965-3814 or Summit Police Department Detective Christopher Medina at 908-273-0051.

