Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jumper, 28, Plunges Two Stories From Garden State Parkway In Paramus
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two More Arrested In Jersey City Beating Seen On Viral Video

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A still from a graphic video showing a driver getting pummeled on a Jersey City street earlier this month.
A still from a graphic video showing a driver getting pummeled on a Jersey City street earlier this month. Photo Credit: Screen grab

Police in Jersey City have made two more arrests in connection with a brutal attack on a Newark driver that was filmed and posted online earlier this month.

Qwadir Frazier, 26, was arrested Tuesday and 27-year-old Shawn Herbert Wednesday, a city spokeswoman said. They both have been charged with aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and riot.

Early on the morning of July 14, a 42-year-old Newark man was pulled from his car and pummeled in the street at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Orient Way.

The shocking, graphic video spurred widespread outrage. Police identified at least half a dozen suspects seen in the video attacking the man while he's prone on the roadway and as a crowd appears to goad the attackers on.

Two women were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.