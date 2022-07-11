Two Men Assaulted With Knife During Group Fight In Morris County

Two men were taken to the hospital after a group fight led to a knife attack in Morris County over the weekend, authorities say.

Officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street in Dover just before 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to police.

They found several men involved in an altercation, during which two of the men were assaulted with a knife, they said.

The two men were taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police Det. Joe Dodd at 973-366-2200 ext. 4210 or send an email to dodd@doverpolicenj.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.