North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Two Injured In Destructive Waldwick House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
78A West Prospect Street, Waldwick
78A West Prospect Street, Waldwick Photo Credit: WALDWICK FD

Two residents were hospitalized for injuries sustained during a fire that ravaged a Waldwick home Saturday night.

Firefighters found flames blowing through the roof and out second-floors windows of the West Prospect Street home when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.

They had the main body of the blaze knocked in under a half hour and officially under control shortly before 11 p.m.

The extent of the residents' injuries weren't immediately known, although responders said they didn't appear life-threatening. Both were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The fire went to three alarms for coverage.

WALDWICK FD

