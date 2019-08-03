Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Hospitalized By Fumes At Ridgewood Treatment Plant In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities were trying to determine the source of the fumes at Ridgewood's wastewater treatment plant in Glen Rock.
Authorities were trying to determine the source of the fumes at Ridgewood's wastewater treatment plant in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two employees at Ridgewood’s wastewater treatment plant in Glen Rock were hospitalized Saturday morning after being overcome by fumes.

Glen Rock police, firefighters and EMS were joined by a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit at the Prospect Street facility.

The employees were taken to The Valley Hospital as authorities tried to determine the source of the fumes, which were initially believed to be from chlorine.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

