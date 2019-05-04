Two Found Dead In West Orange, No Foul Play Suspected: Mayor

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Main Street and Llewelyn Avenue in West Orange Saturday afternoon, Mayor Robert Parisi confirmed in a statement released to the public.

Parisi did not provide details on the circumstances or information about the victims but emphasized that foul play was not suspected. The bodies were removed by the medical examiner and the scene cleared, Parisi said.

A spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not have any information on the incident when reached Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

