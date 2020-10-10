Two Fatal Shootings In Trenton, Woman Shot In Head

UPDATED: Trenton police were called to multiple shootings on Saturday night, with at least two people killed, authorities said.

They mark the 31st and 32nd homicides this year in the state capital, twice as many as all of 2019 -- when there were 16 homicides, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

About 7 p.m., two people were shot in the first block of North Hermitage Avenue, one fatally, according to Casey DeBlasio, spokeswoman for the Mercer County prosecutor.

A woman with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead on North Hermitage, authorities confirmed.

A man was wounded in the foot on North Hermitage. EMS crews were taking the unidentified man to a regional medical center at 7:30 p.m., according to reports. His condition was not immediately released.

The Trentonian, quoting police sources, identified the woman killed as 61-year-old Ola Williams. The media outlet reported that at least 22 shots were fired by two gunmen along North Hermitage.

A separate shooting involving a fatality was reported about 8:30 p.m. on the first block of Girard Avenue.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's confirmed one person was killed in that shooting.

"Too early to tell if they are related," DeBlasio said of the separate shootings. "It's under investigation."

No other details were available about the second fatal shooting as of 10:30 p.m.

All but one of this year's homicides involved gunfire including a 26-year-old man shot to death on Monday and a 35-year-old man killed last Friday, Oct. 2.

One of Trenton's 32 homicides this year involved a fatal stabbing, DeBlasio has said.

