North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: UPDATE: One Man, 22, Dead, Another Wounded In Shooting At Eatery Near Paterson East Side
Two Englewood Pedestrians Struck In Back-To-Back Crashes

Jerry DeMarco
Two Englewood pedestrians were struck Friday by vehicles only three blocks and barely 45 minutes apart, authorities said.
Two Englewood pedestrians were struck Friday by vehicles only three blocks and barely 45 minutes apart, authorities said.

A 45-year-old woman was struck at 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Palisade Avenue and South Dean Street by a 1999 Buick Century driven by a 77-year-old man, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The sedan driver was turning right onto South Dean from East Palisade when he hit her in the crosswalk on Dean Street, he said.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured, the deputy chief said.

Nor was a 24-year-old pedestrian who was struck around 10:30 a.m. by a 2007 GMC Yukon at the intersection of North Dean Street and Demarest Avenue, he said.

A 39-year-old female driver was making a left onto Demarest Avenue from North Dean Street when her 2007 GMC Yukon hit him, Halstead said.

She told responding officers that she was “blinded by glare from the sun,” he said.

Both drivers received summonses for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the deputy chief said.

