Two Caught, One Sought After Hackensack Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack police
Hackensack police Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Hackensack police seized two occupants who bailed out of a stolen car Thursday morning after it crashed during a pursuit.

An officer originally tried to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver sped off south on Polifly Road, authorities said.

The vehicle first struck a light pole and kept going after the driver attempted to make a left onto eastbound Route 80, they told Daily Voice.

The driver the tried to merge onto northbound Route 17, but the vehicle hit a curb and became disabled, they said.

All three occupants bailed out, two of whom were caught.

The driver ducked into overgrown brush and couldn't be located after an extensive search.

Possible burglary proceeds were found in the vehicle, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

Hackensack police were expected to provide details Thursday afternoon.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

