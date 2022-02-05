Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Paterson Police Seized 3 Loaded Guns From Two Juveniles, One Adult
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two-Car Crash Shuts Down Morris County Intersection

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Rosedale and Greenwood Avenue in Madison
Intersection of Rosedale and Greenwood Avenue in Madison Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A two-car crash shut down a Morris County intersection in both directions Monday morning, authorities said.

The intersection of Rosedale and Greenwood Avenues in Madison were closed following the crash, which occurred shortly before 11:20 a.m., according to a post from the borough’s official Facebook page.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned, according to initial reports.

The fire department was at the scene as two basic and an advance life support ambulance were requested, developing reports say.

There was no immediate estimate as to when the intersection would reopen, the borough said. Drivers were asked to plan an alternate route.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.