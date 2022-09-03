Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: MALL 'GUNMAN': Bogus Report Clears Garden State Plaza In Paramus, No Danger Found
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said.

A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The driver was taken to Newton Medical Center and two passengers were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center. The accident is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.