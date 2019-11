Two adults and a 4-year-old were knocked down by a vehicle outside the Garfield Walmart early Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

A 28-year-old driver was making a turn in front of the Passaic Street superstore when his vehicle hit the three just after 12:30 p.m., police Lt. Richard Uram said.

All three were taken to a local hospital with minor bumps and bruises, Uram said.

