Two Accused Dealers, Six Buyers Charged In Paterson Sports Bar Raid

An undercover operation led to a raid on a Paterson sports bar and the arrests of eight people on a whopping 32 combined charges, authorities said.

Working together, investigators from the city’s vice and narcotics unit infiltrated the Terrace Inn on Totowa Avenue, seizing 10 bags of cocaine and few hundred dollars in alleged proceeds, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The joint operation also produced 11 Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) charges against the business, he said.

Arrested were two alleged dealers: Ramon Rivera, 47, of Haledon, and Brian R. Wichowski, 28, of Little Falls – each of whom was hit with 13 drug-related charges, the director said.

Six buyers also were arrested – from Paterson, Totowa, Garfield and Nutley, he said.

