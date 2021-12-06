Two 14-Year-Olds Struck By Gunfire In Paterson

Two 14-year-olds escaped serious injury during a shooting Friday night in Paterson, authorities said.

Police found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene of the Market Street shooting near Madison Street at 10:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The second, who’d been grazed, showed up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via a private vehicle a short time later, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

