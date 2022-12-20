Twin Teens Charged In North Bergen House Party Captured In Viral Arrest Video: Police

"Hot Potato" was the name of the game for two teen twin brothers who became uncooperative with police in North Bergen at a house party last week.

Officers from the North Bergen Police Department were called to a reported party on Broadway Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 after receiving a tip that one of the twins was potentially in possession of a handgun in his bag in an incident that has since gone viral on social media, according to Police Capt. David Dowd.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a swarm of teens exiting the party out of the basement that was blaring loud music that officials described as "a nuisance,” Dowd said, though they were able to identify a 17-year-old who matched the description of the suspect identified by the previous caller.

When officers tried to speak with the teen, Dowd said that that “he immediately became uncooperative, quickly moving away from the officers (and) attempting to conceal the bag, which he handed to his twin brother, who also sought to leave the scene.

According to Dowd, when one of the officers attempted to pat the outside of the bag to discern if there was a weapon inside, the second brother began violently swinging his arms, at which point a group of party-goers surrounded the officers “attempting to distract them and cause alarm.”

Officers were able to get the teens under control, Dowd said, but not before a third unknown person in the crowd took the suspect's bag and fled the party.

Officials noted that there were no injuries reported, nor was a handgun ever observed or recovered by investigating officers.

The twin teens were charged with:

Obstruction of justice;

Resisting arrest;

Tampering with evidence.

Both were released to their parents.

Investigators noted that another teen at the party was also taken into custody for an unrelated offense for violating the juvenile curfew. He too was also turned over to his parents.

