Twice-Deported Immigrant Accused Of Strangling Jersey City Nanny Indicted

The 33-year-old Jersey City man arrested in March for allegedly killing a woman while she was jogging in a city park was indicted Wednesday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jorge Rios -- who was deported from the U.S. in 2003 and then again a year later -- has been charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.

Carolina Cano, a 45-year-old nanny from Jersey City, was killed March 24 as she was going for a run in Lincoln Park. Her body was found in a lake at the park. Marks on her body indicate she had been strangled.

Rios was arrested a week later. He is an undocumented Honduran immigrant in the United States illegally.

Hundreds held a public memorial for Cano, who was originally from Peru who was described by a member of her congregation as "the sweetest person I knew."

Rios is being held at the Hudson County jail in Kearny.

