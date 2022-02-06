Tulsa Mass Shooter Had NJ Roots: Report

The 45-year-old gunman who killed at least four people and then himself in a Tulsa, OK medical building Wednesday, June 1 has New Jersey roots, The Daily Beast reports.

Michael Louis' family told the outlet that he has ties to New Jersey, although it wasn't immediately clear where.

Louis — who also goes by Michelet Louis — had been released from the hospital on May 24 after back surgery performed by Dr. Preston Phillips on May 19, and repeatedly complained of back pain over the course of the following days, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Thursday, June 2.

He even called on Wednesday, June 1 — the very day he bought an AR-15 style rifle that he used to kill Phillips and four others at the Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, according to Franklin. Phillips also had brought a handgun to the scene, which he'd purchased on May 29 from a local pawn shop, authorities said.

The doctor was in a video-exam at 4:52 p.m. with a patient off-site, who called 9-1-1 saying Phillips told her to call and report an active shooter at the office, police said.

Responding officers found Phillips, a second orthopedic surgeon identified as Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and William Love, who accompanied a patient to their appointment, and Louis all dead with gunshot wounds, Franklin said.

Just thirty-nine seconds after entering the Natalie Building at 4:58 p.m., officers heard a gunshot, which they believed was Louis killing himself, according to Franklin.

