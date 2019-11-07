‘Truly Tragic Accident’: Bus Driver Not At Fault For Death Of Bergenfield Boy, 10, Police Find

A bus driver wasn’t at fault for the death of a 10-year-old Bergenfield boy who was struck on his bicycle, police said Thursday.

Alvin Maracallo was headed in the same direction on West Church Street when the bus turned left onto Veterans Plaza, hitting him as he entered the crosswalk shortly before 4 p.m. May 27, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

The boy was pronounced dead soon after arriving at a local hospital, Rabboh said at the time.

The bus driver, 58-year-old Cynthia Watkins of Paterson, was briefly hospitalized for emotional distress before being released, he said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit assisted Bergenfield police in reviewing the circumstances.

Watkins wasn’t charged, nor was she given any summonses, Rabboh said.

“This was a truly tragic accident,” the captain said. “We pray the family finds peace during these most difficult times.”

