A box truck toppled a utility pole and then slammed into a tree on a Fair Lawn resident's lawn Friday afternoon.

The driver wasn't seriously injured in the crash on River Road near Chittenden Road.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members responded.

PSE&G was summoned to replace the pole and transformer.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

