Truck Keeps Going After Dropping Ton And Half Of Garbage On Route 46 Ramp

Jerry DeMarco
A truck dropped nearly a ton and a half of baled residential trash onto an exit ramp off Route 46 in Ridgefield Park and kept going Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The bale fell off around 2 p.m., responders said.

"These bales are always hauled on open flatbeds, usually 12 or so at a time," one said. "This happens a few times a year."

State Department of Transportation workers used a backhoe and dump truck to clear the mess from the ramp, which leads to the NJ Turnpike and Teaneck Road.

ALSO SEE: A handgun and several rounds of ammunition were found tossed into a charity clothing bin in Ridgefield early Monday, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/police-fire/handgun-ammo-found-in-ridgefield-clothing-bin/748394/

