Truck Driver, 52, Found With Firearms, Brass Knuckles After Union County Road Rage Shooting

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A 52-year-old tractor-trailer driver was found with firearms and brass knuckles in his truck after he shot at another vehicle during a road rage clash in Union County, authorities said.

James McLane was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike when he fired a handgun at another truck at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, state police said in a news release.

The victim gave state troopers a description of McLane’s vehicle, which had Tennessee license plates. McLane was stopped a short time later near milepost 56.5, state police said. The name of the other driver was not released. 

McLane, of Gibson, Georgia, was subsequently found to be in possession of 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber handgun, hollow point bullets and brass knuckles, authorities said.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, aggravated assault, possession of hollow point bullets and possession of brass knuckles.

McLane was being held at Union County jail pending a detention hearing.

