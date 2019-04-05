Truck Crashes Across Median At Rockland/Jersey Border, Jams Thruway, Route 17

A large rental truck crashed on the northbound New York State Thruway in Suffern near the New Jersey exit for southbound Route 17 Friday afternoon, jamming traffic in both directions.

A heavy-duty wrecker was needed to right the truck, which fell across the divider with its rear wheels facing north and cab facing south a quarter-mile from the Route 17 flyover just before 2 p.m.

All lanes eventually were reopened.

Traffic in New Jersey had backed up to Route 202.

PHOTOS BELOW: Courtesy SCOTT DOWNS / ABOVE: Jerry DeMarco

