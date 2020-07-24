Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Truck Crash Jams Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
A heavy-duty wrecker righted and removed the truck on northbound Route 17 in Paramus.
A heavy-duty wrecker righted and removed the truck on northbound Route 17 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Annette Di Maggio Eichler

A driver escaped serious injury when a box truck crashed into a tree early Friday on Route 17 in Paramus.

The driver got out under his own steam after the truck landed on its side on the northbound highway outside the Trader Joe's near the Midland Avenue exit shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The right and center lanes were temporarily closed as a heavy duty wrecker righted and removed the truck. Traffic stretched for miles.

All lanes were reported reopened at 8:44 a.m.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded.

