An emotionally disturbed man walked into Paterson police headquarters with his shirt on fire, responders said.

A desk officer at the Frank X. Graves Public Safety complex on Broadway quickly extinguished the fire and summoned EMS following the incident around 1 a.m. Monday, they said.

The man’s condition couldn’t immediately be determined.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.