Troopers Save Suicidal Man Holding Knife To Neck After Fleeing From Warren County Traffic Stop

State troopers rescued a man who was holding a knife to his neck after fleeing from a traffic stop in Warren County.

Troopers responded to a report of a driver who fled from Mansfield Township officers on Route 57, state police said in a release on Friday, Aug. 26.

Troopers found the man and tried to pull him over, but he ignored their commands and kept driving before eventually coming to a stop on Route 31, police said.

As troopers approached the man’s car, they saw him holding a knife to his neck and threatening to hurt himself.

The troopers talked to the man briefly before convincing him to drop the knife and exit his car, police said.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is urged to seek help at www.suicidepeventionlifeline.org.

