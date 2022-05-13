Trio Nabbed In Passaic Home Invasion Shooting: Prosecutor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said.

Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The victim was not struck and was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in a private vehicle for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, Valdes said alongside local police.

Carinell Pellot-Nieves, 24, of Prospect Park, acted as a co-conspirator, police said.

She and Anthony were arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport around 6 p.m. May 12, while Burgos was found near Passaic Street and Columbia Avenue in Passaic nearly 20 minutes later, authorities said.

Burgos and Anthony are facing attempted murder and weapons offenses, while Pellot-Nieves is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, Valdes said.

The State intends to file motions to hold the trio pretrial, which will be heard by a Superior Court Judge, the prosecutor said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-365-3938.

