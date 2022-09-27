Trio Hospitalized As Dump Truck Hauling Sand Hits 3 Cars, Flips In Hunterdon County, Police Say

Three people were sent to the hospital after a dump truck hauling sand crashed into three other vehicles and flipped over in Hunterdon County in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said.

A vehicle had stopped on Route 31 northbound near milepost 25 in Raritan Township attempting to turn onto 349 around 9:20 a.m., authorities said.

The grading of the roadway had caused visibility problems for several other drivers, causing them to have to stop to avoid colliding with the car that was attempting to turn, police said.

A dump truck hauling sand approached the area and was unable to stop in time, hitting three cars, one southbound, before flipping onto its side, according to police.

Three out of the five occupants involved in the crash were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash.

Meanwhile, the NJ State DOT Diversion Team was called to the scene to clean the sand that spilled into the southbound lane of Route 31.

All four vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene by ADR Towing.

Assisting agencies include the Raritan Township Fire Department, Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Readington Township Police Department, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.