Trio Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Jersey City Girl, 17

Cecilia Levine
Jahquell Carter, 24, Izmae Tinker-Trent, 19, and Heavenley Cherry, 19, -- all of Jersey City -- were charged in the shooting death of Tyeah Garner, 17. Carter remains at large, authorities said. Photo Credit: HCPO
Tyeah Garner Photo Credit: Black Men United JC Twitter

Two women and a man who remains at large have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Jersey City girl earlier this month, authorities in Hudson County said.

Heavenley Cherry, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with first degree murder in the July 6 killing of Tyeah Garner on July 6, in which Tyeah was found with a gunshot wound to her head in a single-family home on Rutgers Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tyeah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead five hours later, Suarez said.

Cherry -- who was being held at the Bergen County Youth Detention Center for an unrelated incident -- was also charged with murder as an accomplice and weapon possession, Suarez said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jahquell Carter, 24, of Jersey City, who acted as an accomplice, according to Suarez. 

Imae Tinker-Trent, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with hindering a murder investigation and is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday, authorities said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

