Trio Admits Wielding Pipes, Snatching Safe In Victory Gardens Home Invasion

Two robbers admitted using metal pipes to threaten a Victory Gardens tenant and two guests while a third said he snatched a safe and a gold chain.

Carlos Rodriguez, 22, admitted removing the safe from a closet, while Victor Hernandez, 20, and Marlon Martinez, 23, threatened to kill all three victims if the tenant didn't give him the key during the home invasion last Oct. 21.

The victim gave them the key, as well as a gold necklace that he was wearing, authorities said at the time.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree armed robbery as part of a deal with prosecutors.

In exchange, he'll be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Donald G. Collester on March 29 to five years in state prison -- four years and three months of which he must serve before being eligible for parole, under the state No Early Release Act for violent offenders.

Hernandez and Martinez, both of Rockaway, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Feb. 11.

In exchange, they'll each be sentenced to four years in state prison, of which they'll each have to serve 3½ before parole eligibility.

All three remained held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending sentencing, according to Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, New Jersey State Police Supt. Col. Patrick J. Callahan and Rockaway Borough Police Chief Conrad Pepperman.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.