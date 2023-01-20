Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores

Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle.

Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.

Officers responding to a shoplifting report at the location on Route 10 in Succasunna around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday found two of the suspects leaving the store, they said.

A search of their vehicle turned up about $10,000 of merchandise from the Kohl's in Roxbury and “surrounding towns,” according to police.

One of the suspects fled the scene but was found at the Wendy’s on Route 10 and taken into custody shortly after.

The suspects were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

