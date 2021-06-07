TRIBUTE: NY Man Killed In South Jersey Crash Made Others Feel Seen

Support is surging for a New York family mourning the loss of their 21-year-old son in a South Jersey crash over Fourth of July weekend.

More than $32,000 had been raised as of Tuesday evening on a GoFundMe in memory of Roy Song, of Ossining, NY.

"Words cannot express the pain, sadness, and devastation we all feel at his loss. Roy was just 21 years old, a 2018 graduate of Ossining High School, with a bright future ahead of him," campaign founder Beata Mione writes.

"He was loved and admired by all who crossed paths with him. The oldest of the three siblings, he leaves behind his parents, his beloved brother Aaron, and his sister Tei, who both attend schools in the Ossining district."

Anthony Lorenz, 20, of Ossining, NY, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Subaru WRX heading east on Hilliards Bridge Road when the car ran off the road to the left, just east of Red Lion Road in Southampton Township around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, July 3, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The vehicle struck a tree stump, a utility pole and a guardrail, killing Song, the sergeant said.

Lorenz and a third occupant -- 19-year-old man from Cohansset, MA --- both suffered non-life threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital, Curry said.

The area of the crash was closed for approximately 5.5 hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information was released.

"Roy was someone who was just genuinely happy and loved living life," Alina Rovnak wrote on the GoFundMe.

"He was someone that was fun to be around no matter what you were doing. I wish I was able to spend more time with him before he passed. The loss of his life so soon is such a tragedy and he will surely be missed by everyone."

"You were a true friend, a free spirit full of love and energy," Jon Uysal wrote on Instagram.

"It really only would have taken a day of knowing you to remember you for a lifetime. I will always cherish the years of friendship and memories you blessed me with. Rest In Peace brother, until we meet again. ❤️❤️❤️"

"Words cannot express the love I had for this guy," Austin Savacool said.

"Roy was truly one of a kind and always made you feel special when you were around him. He was the guy who would put a smile on your face when you were down and I can't thank him enough for always being there for me.

"I will miss every minute with you from the long nights to the early mornings, the endless laughs, and our amazing taste in music...I love you so much Sun Ho and from this day forward I will live my life to the fullest because I know that’s what you would have wanted for me."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.