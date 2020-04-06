Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Murphy Lays Out Retail Regulations: Here's What Shopping Will Look Like In NJ Stores
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tree Worker From Bergenfield Falls To Death In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the Carlton Terrace home in Ridgewood.
At the Carlton Terrace home in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A tree worker fell to his death Thursday in Ridgewood.

The 35-year-old Bergenfield worker for Arrow Tree Service in Old Tappan was nearly 30 feet up when he fell and tree limb landed on top of him at a Waiku Road home off Carlton Terrace at 8:40 a.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He was killed instantly, responders said.

Village police, firefighters and ALS and BLS units responded.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.