Treasurer Stole $29K From NJ Baseball Club: Prosecutor

He’s out.

A Green Brook man is facing charges in Somerset County for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his local baseball club over the course of several years.

John Brault, 42, the treasurer for the Green Brook Baseball Club in his hometown, has been arrested and charged “in relation to acts of thefts by deception” between July 2018 and May 2022 in Green Brook Township, officials announced.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said that in May last year, his office’s Special Investigations Unit was tipped off to suspected theft by the treasurer of the baseball club, and the subsequent investigation unearthed Brault’s alleged deception.

According to investigators, it was determined that for nearly a four-year stretch, while acting as the club’s treasurer, he misused approximately $29,000 in funds for his own personal use.

Earlier this month, Brault was arrested by members of the Green Brook Township Police Department without incident and charged with third-degree theft by deception. He was later released and his next court date is pending, officials said.

The investigation into Brault’s alleged theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit by calling (908) 231-7100 or the Green Brook Township Police Department at (732) 968-1188.

