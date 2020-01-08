Treasurer Stole $18,620 From Ridgefield Fire Company, Authorities Charge

A Ridgefield firefighter stole $18,620 from his department last year, authorities charged.

Dennis P. Salvaty, 56, of Union City made a total of 92 unauthorized transactions – 88 at an ATM and four at a teller window – from a Ridgefield Fire Co. #1 account between April 8 and Dec. 18 last year, Police Chief Thomas J. Gallagher said.

Additional cash from a fundraiser was suspected taken, but authorities didn't have the necessary documentation.

Salvaty, a separated father of two young children -- and a former Fairview fire chief -- who was the Ridgefield fire company's treasurer,

He's charged with theft and fraud.

A Jan. 20 first appearance was scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.