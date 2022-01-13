Trapped Victim Dies In Route 287 Car Fire, State Police Say

One person died after becoming trapped in a car fire on Route 287 Thursday afternoon, state police confirmed.

The vehicle went up in flames in the southbound lanes near milepost 32.2 in Harding Township just after 3:15 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

There was one confirmed fatality, Goez said.

Delays of 15 to 20 minutes were being reported, according to 511NJ.

The investigation was ongoing, Goez said. Additional details were not released.

