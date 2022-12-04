Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Trapped Victim Airlifted Following Hunterdon County Crash (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A trapped victim was being flown to a nearby hospital following a Tuesday morning crash in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

A truck collided with a car and hit a pole near Oldwick Road and Route 78 in Tewksbury Township around 7:10 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle as a Northstar medical helicopter was requested to land at the Oldwick Fire House, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

