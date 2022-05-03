Trapped Driver Rescued, Hospitalized In Morris County Rollover Crash (PHOTOS)

A trapped driver had to be rescued and taken to a nearby hospital following a rollover crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash scene and found the driver trapped in a car that had flipped onto its side on Route 46 on Wednesday, April 27, the company said in a Monday release.

Emergency crews used cribbing and struts to safely extricate the driver, who was then turned over to an ambulance to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Birchwood Fire Company also assisted.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

