Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: PASSAIC SHOOTINGS: Two Caught, One Sought
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Train Kills Pedestrian In Somerset County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit
NJ Transit Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE file photo

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Somerset County, officials confirmed.

The crash involving Gladstone Branch Train 440 occurred just before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in Far Hills, NJ Transit officials said.

No injuries to the three customers or crew members were reported.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 12:22 p.m.

Gladstone Branch was temporarily suspended between Bernardsville and Gladstone but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.