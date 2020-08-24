'Tragic Accident': Driver, 70, Killed By Sanitation Truck In Teaneck Park

UPDATE: A 70-year-old driver was killed when he was run over by his sanitation truck in a Teaneck park Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

The victim "was in the process of preparing to off-load the truck’s contents" in Clarence W. Brett Park near River Road and Downing Street shortly before 10 a.m. when "the vehicle rolled backwards and struck him," Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

"The investigation is in its infancy but no foul play is suspected," Faggello said shortly before noon. "His death appears to be the result of a tragic accident."

The driver apparently was with an outside contractor hired by the township to help its DPW with storm cleanup, officials said.

Teaneck police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps were among the responders, Faggello said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office were summoned to assist with the investigation -- as was the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the deputy chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.