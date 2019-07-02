TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Car Falls Off Lift, Kills Mechanic, 46, At Lodi Auto Shop

A mechanic was killed in a horrific accident Tuesday when a car fell on him at the auto repair shop where he worked.

The Chevy was on a lift at John's Service on Westminster Place at Charles Street when it fell onto 46-year-old Jason Menniti of Pompton Plains, authorities said.

Menniti, a former Lodi resident whose father owns the business, was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

