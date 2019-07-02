Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Police ID Victim In Fairview Killing, Release Mugshots Of Four Charged With Murder
DV Pilot Police & Fire

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Car Falls Off Lift, Kills Mechanic, 46, At Lodi Auto Shop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
John's Service
John's Service Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A mechanic was killed in a horrific accident Tuesday when a car fell on him at the auto repair shop where he worked.

The Chevy was on a lift at John's Service on Westminster Place at Charles Street when it fell onto 46-year-old Jason Menniti of Pompton Plains, authorities said.

Menniti, a former Lodi resident whose father owns the business, was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.