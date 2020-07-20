Traffic Stop Leads Elmwood Park Police To Illegal Gun, Pot, $16,570 In Suspected Drug Cash

Elmwood Park police seized a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, $16,570 in cash and a half-pound of pot from a driver after an officer smelled raw marijuana during a local traffic stop.

Officer Eliseo Medrano stopped a 2019 Acura sedan with New York license plates on Beechwood Road shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Speaking with driver Jose B. Nunez, 24, of Elmwood Park, the officer smelled something funny, Foligno said.

A search turned up about an ounce and a half of pot, along with $850 in suspected drug cash, the chief said.

That led to a search of Nunez’s apartment, where Foligno said detectives found:

an untraceable (no serial number) 9mm semi-automatic handgun;

a 13-round, .40-caliber magazine loaded with 11 Aguila 9mm full metal jacket found;

$15,720 more in suspected drug cash;

another 7 ounces or so of pot;

a Deftun X6 model credit card scanner used to make bogus credit cards;

digital scale, vacuum seal bags, rubber bands.

Nunez was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of having a defaced firearm and a large-capacity magazine, among several weapon-and ammo-related counts.

He also was charged with drug distribution, as well as with having the pot, paraphernalia and credit card scanner.

