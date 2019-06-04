Tracy Morgan OK After Another Crash

Comedian Tracy Morgan had just driven his 2012 Bugatti Veyron off a Manhattan lot when it was sideswiped by another vehicle on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see," Morgan tweeted a short time later. "Love you all."

The $1.5 million luxury car was struck by a Honda CR-V, according to TMZ .

This Friday marks five years since the "Last OG" star, who lives in Alpine, was involved in a near-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury when a Walmart rig slammed into his limo bus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.