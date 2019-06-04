Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tracy Morgan OK After Another Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The $1.5 million luxury car was struck by a Honda CR-V, according to TMZ.
The $1.5 million luxury car was struck by a Honda CR-V, according to TMZ. Photo Credit: COURTESY: TMZ

Comedian Tracy Morgan had just driven his 2012 Bugatti Veyron off a Manhattan lot when it was sideswiped by another vehicle on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see," Morgan tweeted a short time later. "Love you all."

The $1.5 million luxury car was struck by a Honda CR-V, according to TMZ .

This Friday marks five years since the "Last OG" star, who lives in Alpine, was involved in a near-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury when a Walmart rig slammed into his limo bus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.