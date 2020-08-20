Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Tractor Trailer, Train Collide In Morris County

Cecilia Levine
NJ Transit train.
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Service to the Morris and Essex line was suspended Thursday evening due to a crash involving an NJ Transit train and a tractor trailer.

There were three crew members and no passengers on board when the train struck a disabled trailer on the tracks at a grade crossing just east of the Mt. Tabor Station around 8:20 p.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson said.

Two of the crew members were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the tractor trailer was treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries, Thompson said.

Rail service was briefly suspended between Morristown and Dover, with service on the M&E Line subject to up to a 45-minute delay.

