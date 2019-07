A traffic signal continued to work Thursday afternoon after it got topped by a tractor-trailer in Hawthorne.

Municipal DPW workers responded to Wagaraw Road and Lafayette Avenue to separate the pole from the trailer.

Lafayette was temporarily closed between Wagaraw and Washington Avenue.

Traffic light toppled in Hawthorne.

