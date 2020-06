A tractor-trailer toting pallets of peat moss tipped Sunday afternoon while exiting eastbound Route 80 in Teaneck.

The trailer toppled at Exit 68 to southbound Route 95 around 12:30 p.m.

Responders included NJ State Police, Teaneck firefighters and others.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Brookside Towing cleared the wreckage.

The pallets had to be offloaded to another rig. DAILY VOICE

The tractor-trailer tipped coming off Route 80 in Teaneck. DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.