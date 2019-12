A tractor-trailer overturned and several cars crashed Sunday morning on Route 80 in Warren County, temporarily shutting the westbound lanes.

The 10:24 a.m. crash occurred near mile marker 9.0, west of Exit 12 in Blairstown Township.

All lanes reopened around 2 p.m.

It was unclear how many injuries were sustained in the crash.

