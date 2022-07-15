Tractor-Trailer Overturns On Route 80, Causes Massive Delays (PHOTOS)

A tractor-trailer overturned and shut down multiple lanes of Route 80 in Morris County, authorities said.

The trailer overturned in the median of the eastbound lanes near exit 25 in Mount Olive before dawn on Friday, July 15, according to the Byram Township fire department and 511NJ.

The two left lanes were shut down during the crash cleanup, the department said.

The closures lasted for several hours with delays of up to an hour reported, 511NJ said.

No injuries were reported, according to WRNJ.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

